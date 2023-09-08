Laurel River Lake – A Paradise for Fishing

Laurel River Lake features 5,600 acres of clear, deep water with 200 miles of tree-lined shorelines filled with quiet coves for a paradise for fishing and outdoor recreation. The lake has a diverse fishery that attracts anglers of all skill levels. Enjoy fishing from the shore, kayaks, and boats with 7 boat ramps for easy water access and 2 full-service Marinas.

Escape to the sandy lake front beach at the spillway, where scuba diving is popular, and you can relax for the day and play in the water. Nestled in the Daniel Boone National Forest, the lake features the Sheltowee Trace National Recreational Trail perfect for hiking and mountain biking, just 15 minutes from Interstate I-75 in London, Kentucky.