Learn The Basics of Kite Fishing

There’s no denying the effectiveness of presenting lively, active baits on the surface for just about any predatory offshore species. And kite fishing has to be the ultimate way to do it.

With live bait rigs suspended beneath a kite flown off the stern, live baits remain right on the surface, where they are free to skitter and thrash to draw in kingfish, mahi, tuna, sailfish, marlin and just about any other species that prowls the open water. With the leader and line hanging out of the sky, there’s no line in the water to tip-off a hungry predator. It is a presentation that catches a whole lot of fish when practiced correctly.

For anyone who has thought of adding kites to their offshore arsenal, Taco Marine has released a video that takes all the complications out of rigging and flying kites. Capt. Mark Henderson, 2008 Angler of the Year on the Yamaha Professional Kingfish Tour, lays it all out while catching kings off the coast of North Carolina. Working with his team, the Liquid Fire Fishing Team, he discusses the benefits of kite fishing, techniques for deploying a kite, what types of rods and reels to use and how to prepare a basic rigging kit.

While walking the viewer through the process of launching and rigging his kites, Capt. Henderson shares useful tips such as the best way to rig live baits for kite fishing—with a live bait hook just in front of the dorsal to keep the bait’s nose in the water, and a treble just behind the dorsal for better hookups. He also discusses positioning of kites and rods for more effective line management as well as all the gear one needs to kite fish effectively.

