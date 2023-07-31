Learn to Adapt

Capt. Dave Stephens

So far this summer the tropics have been on the quiet side. Well, I’m sure that is going to change as we head into the heart of hurricane season. Normally that means an abundant amount of rain in our area. This has its pluses and also its negatives, the plus side is that the flow of freshwater can help cleanse the harbor of all the loose slim moss floating around. It’s kind of like flushing the toilet, but if we get too much rain in a short period it could wash away more of our grass flats like in the past. It can also turn our water to fresh and have effects on our fishery. Fortunately for us most of our targeted game fish can tolerate high levels of freshwater. Fish such as snook, tarpon and redfish can survive in water with no salinity. Other fish like mangrove snapper, sea trout and our bait schools however need higher salt levels to survive. Mother nature has a way of taking care of herself, and the fish just don’t disappear during the wettest times of the year. We just have to change our approach a little bit. When we get a big dump of rain the shock factor shuts them down for a couple days, as they get adjusted the hunger pains take over.

History has proven over the years that our harbor requires a balance of rainwater to make our fragile ecosystem work. As anglers, we must adapt to what is given to us. Every year mother nature gives us something different to work with. As we move into the heart of hurricane season, we will see what hand has been dealt to us this year. Just remember thunderstorms develop very fast along the coast, so keep an eye on the sky.

