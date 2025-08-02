Learning New Fishing Technology: Is This Essential to Angling?

By Andrew A. Cox

Upon reading this article, you have probably had time to experiment with or use some of the gift items that you received as holiday gifts. These may include gifts provided by family members or acquaintances or items that you purchased with the use of holiday gift cards. Most likely, many of these gift items included or involved the use of technology. Hopefully, you were able to master the use of these items successfully. Unfortunately you may have also experienced a great deal of stress in attempting to use these items after gorging on YouTube videos, on-line manuals and similar documents describing the use of these gadgets.

Technology seems to be everywhere in our lives, found at home, work, and in schools. Technology has found its way into the fishing world. Equipment, gadgets, and accessories not available even a few years ago are fairly commonplace in the angler’s arsenal. Even with this technology, I still wonder if we catch more fish with such technology. It can make fishing more enjoyable or become a source of irritation.

Recently, I talked with an angler at a local reservoir. He had a nice bass boat that was rigged out with a lot of electronic gadgetry. His steering console and the front casting deck of the boat were filled with various television type screens. He demonstrated some of this to myself and my fishing partner. He focused upon crappie fishing on these waters and contended that these devices assisted him in locating and catching this sportfish. I observed him fishing out on the lake and wondered if he spent time fishing or viewing the various screens.

I am old enough and been around angling for long enough to remember the advent of “depth finders” or “flashers”. These were the early prototypes of today’s fish finders and chartplotters. I also remember hand operated electric or “trolling” motors that turned on by twisting the handle, had limited speeds, and had to be operated by hand. Temperature gauges in boats or even hand held temperature gauges are another fishing accessory that I remember coming onto the market.

Trolling motors are now available that self deploy using a remote control sensor device, or optional high tech foot control unit for operation, and an electronic anchoring system that allows you to remain in a certain spot on the water. These motors will also operate remotely through deployment of GPS coordinates.

Fish finders/chartplotters have also made great strides in technology. New generation fish finders allow the angler to establish waypoints so that you can return to desired areas, download maps for specific bodies of water or locations, and save desired fishing locations for future days on the water. Certainly these are more sophisticated than the old “flashers” that simply showed you what was under the boat if you could interpret the flashing lines. Today’s electronics perform functions that I do not even grasp the concept. Such technology takes practice to master.

The rods and reels that we use today have been impacted by technology. Rods now have “micro-guides” and high tech rod blanks that increase sensitivity. Casting reels have sophisticated breaking and drag systems to reduce “backlashes”. Spinning reels have skirted spools to reduce “birdnests” and been modified for the use of braided line.

Boating equipment has also evolved. The angler can purchase a multitude of boat accessories. The “PowerPole” technology has revolutionized boat operation and maneuverability while fishing.

Some readers may remember the introduction of the internet. The internet now provides a wealth of fishing information. The angler can locate and download information regarding a fishing location to include proven fishing techniques and tactics, water access, and what to expect on a particular body of water. YouTube has a wealth of information on casting and specialized angling techniques, as well as niche topics such as fly tying and lure and rod construction. We can become expert anglers in a fraction of the time that was required through the trial and error approaches of the past. The internet and particularly YouTube content can be of great assistance in mastering your new fishing items or gadgets received as gifts during the recent holiday season.

I anticipate that technology will continue to exert an influence upon the equipment that we use to enjoy our sport. I wonder what fish finders and electric motors will do in ten years? What specialized gadgets and technology will be on the rods and reels that we use in the future? What accessories will be considered essential on the fishing vessels of tomorrow? Only time will tell. Good luck in using this technology—hopefully it results in better success on the water.

Dr. Andrew Cox is a contributing writer to outdoor publications and newspapers. His writing interests specialize in angling and travel, human interest, and general fishing technique oriented topics. He is a member of the Georgia Outdoor Writer’s Association. He has been fishing the waters of Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, North Carolina, and north Florida for over forty years. He has also fished the waters of most states within the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, New Zealand, Australia, Africa and several Caribbean islands. He enjoys fresh and saltwater fishing for bass, bream, crappie, trout, redfish, and speckled trout using fly, bait casting, and spinning equipment. Dr. Cox financially supports his fishing habits as Professor Emeritus at Troy University, Phenix City, Alabama. He may be contacted at andrewtrout@aol.com.