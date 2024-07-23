Learning your MFDs By: T J Shea

Modern marine electronics have revolutionized the way charter captains navigate and fish. The thrill of spotting a promising blip on the sonar, indicating potential uncharted territory, is unmatched. With today’s advanced Multi-Function Displays (MFDs), such discoveries are not mere fantasies anymore; they are opportunities waiting to be explored. However, taking full advantage of MFDs requires more than just a surface-level understanding.

While many functions are simple to learn, others take trial and error, interpretation, or maybe even diving into that dreaded user manual. Many boat owners find themselves with sophisticated electronics pre-installed, yet little guidance on using their capabilities. Others may have hired a professional to install new ones and simply cannot wait to get out on the water to start filling the fish box or feeling the wind across your face, leaving the learning at the dock. At the time, this may seem like a good idea, but investing time to master MFD operations is crucial not only for your boating experiences but also for maximizing the MFD’s utility.

Learning the intricacies of MFDs doesn’t have to be tedious. Over the years, my crew and I have found a few ways to make learning our Raymarine MFDs fun, some of which may also work for you. Grab a few rods, some bait, a cold refreshment or two and simply get off the dock. Toss a few baits out with a bobber or balloon, keep the drag loose and the clicker on, then get to work. Pick one or two functions and dive in deep. Keep a logbook which stays on the boat and take notes on what you’re learning. Place calls into technical support to troubleshoot blockers and refer to supporting resources provided with your MFDs. The new challenge you may have is what to pay attention to – your support tech helping you through what you called in for or that clicker when it starts to sing!

For those unable to leave the dock regularly, dedicating an hour a week to explore functions which you use the most can yield similar benefits. This systematic approach will allow users to gradually unlock the full potential of their MFDs without feeling overwhelmed. For functions that require interpretation, mainly your sonar and radar, dedicating either a lot of time on the water with trial and error or hiring an expert with your system to teach you will help you maximize MFD utility.

Raymarine further supports users through initiatives like “Raymarine Live,” a monthly webcast hosted by Sr. Marketing Manager Jim McGowan. This interactive platform not only educates, but also keeps users abreast of the latest developments in software and technology, making learning enjoyable and relevant. Even after being an avid user for 15+ years, I still learn by tuning in.

Whether uncovering hidden fishing spots or navigating with confidence, the investment in learning your MFD pays dividends in enjoyment and efficiency on the water. By taking the time to explore and understand their capabilities, charter captains and boat owners alike can elevate their experiences on the water, turning every outing into a new adventure of discovery and enjoyment.