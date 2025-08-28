Legend Flip Pallot Passes

The Fishing World lost one of its heroes as Flip Pallot passed away on August 26th, 2025. Flip inspired generations of anglers to pursue excellence and cherish the wonders and beauty of nature. His TV show “Walkers Cay Chronicles” helped introduce the world to sportfishing. Author, inventor, spokesperson and industry consultant, Flip was truly a Renaissance Man. Throughout his storied career Flip remained humble and approachable, making each of us feel appreciated and worthy. He was truly a down-to-earth celebrity. Volumes could be written about his influence on the Outdoor Industry and the Iconic brands that his influence helped to create/develop. His broad smile and warm handshake will be missed, but his legend will live on.

Thank you Flip