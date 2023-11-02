Leland, Michigan and Carlson’s Fishery – FISHTOWN USA is a must visit if you are in northern Michigan! Join Alice from Italy and Tommy T from How To Have Fun Outdoors YouTube Channel as the provide you a walking tour of this wonderful little fish town.

Leland is an incredible picturesque small town located on a small section of land between Lake Michigan and Lake Leelanau, on Michigan’s Leelanau Peninsula. The small village is surrounded by incredible natural beauty, great shops, wonderful marina, excellent amenities and charm!

Alice and Tommy T get a rare interview with Carlson’s Fishery! It all started with Nels, who emigrated to Michigan from Norway. Now, over 100 years later, they’ve handed down the family’s fishing tradition five times, and adapted their dock in Leland into historic Fishtown. If you love Smoked Fish, this is the ultimate hot spot! I have been eating their smoke fish sausage for over 50 years! They sell local fresh & smoked fish, smoked fish sausage, smoked fish pate and their famous beef and turkey jerky. Craving fish jerky? Leland’s favorite snack is smoked daily!

Leland is the departure point for ferry service to both North and South Manitou Islands. The Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore is nearby and Traverse City is about 25 miles (40 km) to the southeast. Leaving Leland, going south on M-22, there is a sign that reads “45th Parallel Halfway Between Equator & North Pole” Guests arrive by car, boat, and bicycle. Once here, Leland is a great “walk around” town. All shops, restaurants, galleries, and museums are located within a short distance. You will also find easy access to public beaches, hiking trails, boat launches on each lake – with a river connecting the two.