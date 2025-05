I caught this 8lbs Florida large mouth bass in Local pond.

Michael is 9yrs old and races motocross. He took the day off school due to an injury to his leg at a race. He went fishing with crutches to brighten his day and caught the largest bass he’s ever caught. Michael was using a small brim hook and an everything bagel to fish. The line snapped right at the bank and he reached in and grabbed the fish by the jaw. He has fished in the same neighborhood pond since he was 3 and loves fishing.