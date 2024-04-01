Linguine with Clam Sauce

Ingredients:

2 cans chopped clams or 2 dozen fresh clams rinsed

2 tablespoons of clam juice

I bunch of asparagus – just the tips

I bunch parsley -1/4 cup chopped

5 cloves fresh garlic

1/2 stick of Kerry gold garlic and parsley butter

1/2 cup cooking wine or I just use our house Chardonnay

1 box linguine

2 tablespoons olive oil

Directions:

Start the water boiling for pasta.

If you use canned clams open them and rinse thoroughly, if not rinse whole clams.

Place olive oil and butter in pan.

Add fresh garlic and cook until tender and aromatic.

Add clams and asparagus.

Throw the pasta in the water.

Stir the clam mixture slowly and place on low. if you use whole clams cover and let simmer for about 6 to 7 minutes so they open. Any that do not open should be discarded.

As soon as the pasta is done, drain.

Add the clam sauce mixture to the pasta

Place parsley on top and enjoy.

My husband loves this one.