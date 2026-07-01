Long Live the Queen By: Wes Tallyn

Oftentimes in nature, we see mimicry or parallel evolution, where two species look very much alike in appearance, but a closer look is needed to distinguish them. This is the case with the Queen butterfly and the Monarch butterfly. Both butterflies use milkweed as their host plant, so the two are often confused. The butterflies lay eggs on milkweed, and eventually a caterpillar hatches and begins consuming the plant. The milkweed gives the caterpillars an unpalatable taste that predators do not like. This keeps them safe from birds and other insects.

The easiest way to identify them is to look at the size and color of the two. Queen butterflies are slightly smaller and darker colored, which is noticeable at first glance. The other key difference is that Monarchs have black ‘veins” and borders on their wings along with a more orange appearance. Queen butterflies can be found throughout the Florida peninsula year-round and are typically found afield.

Local parks and preserves with some flowers and low-lying vegetation are great places to look for them this summer. So, get on those trails and bike paths and see if you can spot them for yourself.