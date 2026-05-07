Longest Since 2010: Florida’s Atlantic Red Snapper Season Expanded to 39 Days

The 2026 Atlantic Red Snapper season for Florida recreational anglers will last 39 days, the longest since 2010, following approval by NOAA. The season runs from May 22 through June 20, plus three-day weekends in October (2–4, 9–11, and 16–18), with a one-fish daily bag limit per person.

2026 Atlantic Red Snapper Season Details

Total Days: 39

Summer Season: May 22 – June 20 (30 days)

Fall Season: Oct. 2–4, Oct. 9–11, Oct. 16–18 (9 days)

Bag Limit: 1 fish per person, per day

Size Limit: No minimum size

Scope: State and federal waters off Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina

This expanded season is managed under an approved Exempted Fishing Permit (EFP), allowing for increased access. The bag limit for captain and crew on for-hire vessels is zero.

Management and Requirements

Reporting: Anglers must continue to use the Florida State Reef Fish Angler designation to report catches.

Purpose: The extended season aims to provide more recreational opportunities and better data on the fishery.

Context: This follows a 2-day season in 2025