Lorelei Cabana Bar wins 3rd Annual Bartenders Dolphin Tournament

Fifty-four bar and restaurant employees headed to Long Key, Florida Sunday August 17th for the kickoff of The Florida Boy’s 3rd Annual Bartenders Dolphin Tournament. The combined weight of three Dolphinfish would decide the winning bar.

Thirteen boats headed out on Monday with light winds and sunny skies in the forecast. The Lorelei Cabana Bar anglers Dave Ruesch, Charles Jedda, George Nance, Amberly Boeles, Erik Nessensohn and Aaron Portegys, fishing aboard the TIKI weighed in at 4:31. The teams three fish 10.0, 16.4 and 20.6 pounds put them in first place. When the scales closed at 6PM no other team would beat their combined weight of 47.0 pounds. The team took home the King Sailfish Release Mounts custom made perpetual trophy, a $1500.00 check, plus a 1st place bar plaque sponsored by the Greeen House, along other assorted prizes. The Size Matters Charters sponsored Outstanding Captain and Mate awards went to captain Roy Lindback and mates Mike Pinckney and Tommy “Spanky” Bressler, along with custom rods from Rick Berrys Rod Shop and reels sponsored by The Florida Boy.

Second place bar awards went to anglers Amber Spaulding, Dominica Bevevino and Chrissy Cox fishing aboard the captain Cole Tristram’s charter boat Renegade. A $500.00 check and 2nd Place Bar trophy sponsored by C&C Wood Fired Oven went to the team from Wahoo’s Seafood Bar and Grill with three fish weighing 10.0, 12.69 and 16.9 for a total of 39.8 pounds.

Hungry Tarpon Restaurant took home $250.00, and the third-place bar trophy sponsored by the Islander. The team consisted of James Davis, Donald Reilford, Nick Berrios, and David Prouty. The team fishing aboard the Contagious with Captain Brian Cone weighed 9.5, 9.6 and 10.6 for a total of 29.7 pounds.

First Place Angler and Top Male Angler George Nance from the Lorelei Cabana Bar team won a rod and reel combo, Artic cooler and trophy sponsored by Rick Berry’s Rod Shop and The Florida Boy with his 20.6-pound fish aboard the Tiki. Second Place Angler and Top Lady Angler awards went to Dominica Bevevino from Wahoo’s with her 16.9 pounder. She took home a gift tote loaded with goodies from Florida Keys Brewery, an Artic cooler and trophy sponsored by Live Action Fishing Charters. Third Place Angler Award sponsored by Baker Mitchell Plumbing went to Dave Ruesch from the Lorelei with his 16.4-pound fish.

The Florida Boy served up great food and drinks while fish stories were told. Team Lorelei Restaurant fishing aboard the Master Chief would have the hard luck story landing them a large basket of liquor from the Whistle Stop. The team had two large fish that crossed lines right at the transom of the boat cutting each other off. Scott Battle owner of The Florida Boy put on another magnificent event. Everyone is looking forward to the 4th Annual event to be held in August next year!

More information can be found on Facebook – Islamorada Bartenders Tournaments