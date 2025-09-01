Made In The Shade By: Capt. George Hastick

September is usually the month that starts to cool off a little, after the peak heat that we had during August in Tampa Bay. It is still going to be very hot, especially in the afternoons, but the water temperature will drop a few degrees into the mid 80’s, which is still hot. This is when fish like snook, redfish, mangrove snapper and more (just like people) will look for shade to try and stay a little more comfortable during the day and in an area where moving water will bring them food. Moving water always creates a better bite.

Shade for fish can be found in many different areas. The multiple docks that are all over the bays and canals provide great shade. When looking at docks, look for old docks that have a lot of barnacles on them–this is what I call an established dock. Also, look for docks that have a large footprint that have a lot more shade, or ones that have rubble under them. When fishing these docks, try to get your bait under the dock or, at least, right at the edge of the dock for your best chance at getting a bite. When fishing structures like this, have a tight drag and be ready for an instant hit when you make a good cast under the dock. Scaled sardines, large shrimp and Saltwater Assassins 4-inch sea shad are all good choices, depending on whether you like fishing with live or artificial baits. You can also use cut bait. I like to freeline the live baits as much as possible but, sometimes, due to current, weight must be added. I use just enough weight to keep the bait in the target zone and down in the water column.

Another great source for shade and food is mangrove tree areas. Mangroves are low to the water and create great shady overhangs for the fish to stay cooler and ambush bait, as the current brings it to them. Again, good casts will make the difference on the amount of hits you get. A float with a bait set just above the bottom, drifting in front of a mangrove tree line, can work great. Free lined, you can try to cast under the mangroves.

Another area to fish in that is not so shaded but gets a lot of moving water that is cooled off, is the multiple dams and runoff pipes that drain into the Bay after a hard rain. That rain will cool the water off and flush bait into the water where fish will sit, because it will turn into a feeding station and the fish know it.

Last, but definitely not least, are all the large and small bridges of the Tampa Bay area. These can be goldmines with a variety of species and will also keep you cool during the hottest part of the day. So, get out there and take advantage of knowing where to fish and get you some lol.