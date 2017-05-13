The Magic Month of May By: Capt. Mike Anderson

May is the magical month where spring and summer collide, although this year it seems spring has been here for months already.

Big bait schools show up all along the west coast of Florida and the tarpon, kingfish, Spanish mackerel, bonita, permit, snook and cobia come alive. For tarpon, most anglers have their best luck along the beaches.

A stealthy presentation is a must; there are few things more exciting in the angling world than the strike, jump and fight of a big tarpon in eight to ten feet of crystal clear water. I recommend using your trolling motor or a push pole if you have one to get the boat into position as quietly as possible.

A nose hooked threadfin, pilchard or a half dollar sized crab free lined or under a cork positioned in the path of the school will have a good shot at getting a bite. Remember to lead the fish slightly so the bait can settle into the strike zone well ahead of the fish getting there.

Your tackle choices will be critical to your success if you hope to actually land the silver king. Rods in the 40-50 pound class are a must, with a quality backbone and firm tip.

Large spinning reels are a must as well; you’ll need the entire drag surface you can muster to win the battle. I use the Quantum Cabo 80s for best results. You’ll need 50 to 65 pound SpiderWire braided line with a 60 to 80 pound fluorocarbon leader.

For kingfish, wire leaders are recommended if slow trolling areas of hard bottom, but you can anchor up and chum as well. When anchored up I use long shank hooks with a 50 pound fluorocarbon leader or a 6 inch piece of #6 wire.

Snook fishing will peak this month as well, the big breeders head to the beaches to spawn. Live pilchards, threadfins or grunts will all work well, as will a frisky pinfish.

This is probably one of the best months to catch that 40 inch snook of a lifetime, just remember to get a quick picture and then put the fish right back in the water. These beauties are essential to a sustainable snook fishery for years to come.

Enjoy the magic of May; it’s one of our best months for fishing!

