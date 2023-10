caught this Mahi mahi in Riviera beach, FL.

My name is Lysette I am a full-time nursing student who loves to fish! I am a Florida local and have just recently got into fishing. This species (mahi-mahi) was on my bucket list for quite some time and I ended up landing him. I had never experienced “fighting” a fish before and it was pretty rewarding to be able to do so successfully. I had the adrenaline shakes in the best way!