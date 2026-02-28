March Tips

By: Capt. Andrew Bennett

Early March conditions usually include some of the lowest water temperatures of the year in this area. Fish are very sensitive to temperature and will often seek out shallow water that is slightly warmer due to the effects of the sun. As water temperatures cool down here in the Tampa Bay area, big trout, snook, and redfish push up onto the shallow grass flats, making the perfect opportunity during low tide to wade, or pole a shallow draft boat up to the deeper pot holes and throw artificial lures.

I’ve had fantastic results throwing soft plastic lures, either on a weedless worm hook or a small jig head with a light action rod, light braided line, and a light leader. It can be refreshing sometimes to use artificial lures instead of live bait, because of all the work that goes into catching and keeping bait alive, and you can spend more of your time fishing, not preparing to fish. When the water is cold, I have found that I get more strikes when I retrieve the lure slowly. The fish can be very lethargic when cold, and sometimes seem to move in slow motion.

Another benefit of fishing the low tide, is that it allows you to learn the contours of the bottom, such as the deeper areas of sand carved out by the current and water draining from the flats, as well as the oyster bars and rocks, which all effect where the fish want to be, even when the tide is higher and the entire area is covered with water.

If fishing from a boat, be careful not to get your vessel into a situation where there is not enough water to float the boat. Many of the holes where you will find fish are separated from each other by large shallow areas that will not float most boats at low tide. You do not want to have to wait for the tide to come back in, just so that you can go home. It is easy to do, and it happens to quite a few anglers

If wade fishing, be aware of marine life such as stingrays which can injure you if you step on them. To avoid this situation, shuffle your feet instead of lifting your feet when you step, and be sure to wear sturdy footwear, as rocks, shells, and oysters can cut your feet if you step on them. If you walk very far when wade fishing, and you plan to keep some of the fish that you catch, then it is a good idea to bring a stringer with you, so that you don’t have to walk back to the boat or to shore every time that you catch a keeper.

March is a great time to get out and find some inshore fish to catch. If you would like to come out with me and see my techniques, give me a call and let’s schedule a trip.