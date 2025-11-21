Martin County Inshore Report December 2025

December fishing is off to a good start for many inshore anglers. Pompano, sheepshead, black drum, seatrout and the occasional snook have been keeping anglers busy as of lately. Drifting local sandbars and long stretches of shallow sand flats have been producing good action for pompano when casting pompano jigs. I suggest using lighter 3000 or 4000 size quantum combos for good casting distance and for good lure presentation.

Seatrout fishing has been great up around the St. Lucie power plant. Drifting and casting along grass flats in 2-5’ of water casting D.O.A. C.A.L.s with a slow retrieve should produce the bites you’re looking for.

Shrimp fishing on the bottom has been great for snapper, sheepshead, blackdrum and the occasional snook along the Indian River Lagoon.

Nearshore fishing remains steady for Spanish mackerel, bluefish, jack crevelles, and even the occasional cobia. Peck Lake is a great place to target Spanish mackerel with great success. Find the concentration of boats and cast a shiny lure with a fast retrieve and catch as many mackerel as your arms can handle!

Targeting cobia can be tricky, but if you’re willing to drive long distances just offshore of local beaches, north and south, you can find schools of cobia swimming along with small cow nose rays and or with manta rays. Cast to the larger lead cobia with a cobia jig or a live bait fish for an instant bite. While running the beach you can also find schools of mackerel, bluefish, & jack crevelles. Again, cast to the lead fish and Hold On!

Capt. Jonathan Earhart

Chaos Fishing Charters

(772) 341 – 2274

www.chaosfishingcharters.com

jon@chaosfishingcharters.com