Massachusetts State Record Lake Trout

The Wachusett Reservoir in Massachusetts is home to some impressive lake trout, but fishing there comes with a twist: anglers can only fish from the shores, as boats are not allowed. Earlier this year, in April, the Massachusetts state record for lake trout was broken twice in just two days. Specifically, it was the catch-and-release length record that saw these remarkable catches. What’s even more intriguing is that both anglers who broke the record were friends with Jeff Evans, the angler who set the previous record last year with a 37-inch lake trout also caught at Wachusett.

Imagine the banter among these three anglers as they outdo each other in breaking state fishing records! Such rapid succession of record-breaking catches is quite unusual, as it often takes years or even decades for fishing records to be surpassed.

New footage of John Stamas catching his record-setting fish has become a sensation, thanks to the Tackle2ThePeople channel on Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok. It’s fascinating to see how this epic catch unfolded!