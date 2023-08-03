Matt Stefan Wins In Wisconsin With Custom Built Fishing Rods

Oviedo, FL, Aug 1, 2023 – Matt Stefan bested his competitors by ten ounces last week at the Mercury Stop 6 Mississippi River Invitational in La Crosse, Wisconsin to take home the $80,000 first place paycheck. Known as “Mr. Consistent” on the tour with regular top-10 finishes, Matt stayed true to form last week with three solid days that came down to the final weigh-in. In addition to his first MLF victory and a significant payday, Matt secured his invitation to the 2024 Red Crest Invitational and his position in MLF’s top tier circuit for next year.

“My two main goals this year were to take home a tournament championship and to earn my way into the Bass Pro Tour for 2024”, said Matt Stefan. “My sponsors have stuck with me through thick-and-thin and working closely with the guys at Mud Hole has been great. A lot of my YouTube video content centers around how and why to build your own custom fishing rods with Mud Hole Custom Tackle, and this past week proves my point!”

Matt Stefan has been working with Mud Hole and building custom fishing rods for several years but formalized a sponsorship agreement beginning with the 2022 circuit. At about the same time Matt amped up his Matt Stefan Fishing YouTube channel by posting new content daily. With almost 50,000 subscribers today, Matt shares his tips and tricks covering a wide range of topics, from specific fishing techniques to favorite lures to building custom fishing rods.

“Having Matt’s professional expertise and endorsement of custom rod building has been great for Mud Hole and the angling and rod building communities,” Mud Hole President, Brook Oliva said. “Plus, Matt and his family have become great friends and members of the Mud Hole family. We are both proud and excited for him and we can’t wait to see what’s in store for him next season.”

Earlier this year, Mud Hole launched the Signature Series Rod Kits, which include four exclusive Matt Stefan kits. Customers can build the exact fishing rods that Matt builds and fishes on tour for four different applications. For more information, visit: https://mudhole.com/pages/people/matt-stefan

