Max Grasso Sets Junior World Record with 34.6-Inch Giant Trevally Off Point Samson

On January 26, 2025, young angler Max Grasso made fishing history off the coast of Point Samson, Australia. While casting a Daiwa Bait Junkie aboard the MICX—captained by his father, Mick Grasso—Max hooked and landed an impressive 34.6-inch giant trevally.

This remarkable catch has earned Max the IGFA All-Tackle Length Junior World Record for the species. Following the exciting battle, Max recorded the fish’s official length using an IGFA Measuring Device before safely releasing it back into the water.