May: The Overlooked Month For Trophy Speckled Trout

By Capt. Michael Okruhlik

If you’re a big trout enthusiast like me, you know there’s still time left to chase a personal best—if you haven’t had your fill over the past few months. While most anglers focus on trophy speckled trout from December through early April, May quietly remains one of the most underrated windows of the year. With the full moon in late May, many of those big females will hold eggs all month, giving anglers one last legitimate shot at a heavy trout before the spawn wraps up.

What makes May even better is how enjoyable it is to be on the water. The cold winter grind is behind us, waders can finally come off, and the warmer conditions allow for a more aggressive approach. Unlike winter, when slow presentations dominate, May lets you fish with more confidence and energy. Topwater explosions become a real possibility again, and there are few things more exciting than watching a big trout crush a lure on the surface.

That said, topwaters aren’t the only tool in play. Slow-sinking and suspending baits still produce, and soft plastics—especially paddle tails—shine this time of year. With water temperatures rising, trout are more active and willing to chase. Adding sound, like a subtle tail rattle, can make a noticeable difference in getting bites from these larger fish. Sizes from 3” to 5” can all be effective, so don’t hesitate to mix it up until you find what they want.

Location plays just as important a role as lure selection. I like to focus on grass flats in knee- to waist-deep water, especially those with nearby drains from small lakes or creeks. These areas concentrate bait and naturally pull in predators. Subtle features—like potholes, small depressions, or even a one-foot drop-off—can hold fish and shouldn’t be overlooked.

Approach is everything in shallow water. Whether you’re wading or fishing from a kayak, stealth matters. Position yourself far enough off your target area to avoid spooking fish, especially in clear conditions. Cover water methodically with a fan-cast approach, working from short casts to longer ones. Starting close allows you to pick off fish in front of you before potentially spooking them with longer casts.

Shallow water may look too skinny to hold quality fish, but time and time again it proves otherwise. The key is reading the conditions, moving deliberately, and letting the fish tell you where they want to be. Some days they’ll be scattered across a flat, while other times they’ll stack up along a subtle edge or current break.

May is your last real shot at an egg-heavy trophy trout before summer patterns take over. Take advantage of the warmer weather, fish with confidence, and enjoy the experience. And if you can, take a kid fishing—they like big trout too.

Capt. Michael Okruhlik is the inventor and owner of Knockin Tail Lures® — knockintaillures.com.