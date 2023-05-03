Friday, Saturday, Sunday May 12, 13, 21 – Central Florida Shootout Fishing Tournament. Join the crowd of anglers fishing this annual event. Captain’s Party on Friday May 12 hosted by Space Coast Harley Davidson from 5:30pm until 8:30 pm, lines in the water at 12:01 Saturday AM, scales open at Noon Saturday and anglers must be checked-in by 5:00 pm Saturday. 2 different weigh-in sites – North site is Sunrise Marina at Port Canaveral and South site is Captain Hirams on the Indian River in Sebastian. Awards ceremony & raffle ticket drawings on May 21st at Captain Hirams on the River. There will be over $20K in cash and prizes for 10 different species, also prizes for lady and junior anglers to be awarded. Visit Centralfloridashootout.com to buy tickets or register to fish!