Friday, Saturday, Sunday May 12, 13, 21 – 12th Annual Central Florida Shootout Fishing Tournament. Join the crowd of anglers fishing this annual event. Captain’s Party on Friday evening hosted by Space Coast Harley Davidson from 5:30pm until 8:30 pm, lines in the water at 12:01 Saturday AM, scales open at Noon Saturday and must checked-in by 5:00 pm Saturday, 2 different weigh-in sites, North site is Sunrise Marina at Port Canaveral and South site is Captain Hirams on the Indian River in Sebastian. Awards Ceremony & Raffle Ticket Drawings on May 21st at Captain Hirams on the River, Over $20K in Cash and prizes for 10 different species, also prizes for lady and juniors anglers to be awarded. Visit centralfloridashootout.com to buy tickets or register to fish!