Friday, Saturday May 19, 20 – 37th Annual CFOA Offshore Fishing Tournament. Captains meeting and registration Friday evening at Fishlips Waterfront Bar & Grill at Port Canaveral. Weigh-in hosted at Bluepoints Marina on May 20, with over $20,000 in cash and prizes to be awarded. Visit www.cfoatourney.com for more info or to pre-register.