McFadden Sets IGFA World Record with Blackfin Snapper Catch

On March 26, 2025, while fishing off the coast of Stuart, Florida, Michael McFadden landed a stunning 4.72-kilogram (10-pound, 6-ounce) blackfin snapper. The impressive catch has earned McFadden the IGFA All-Tackle World Record for the species. The fish struck a live bait and was brought in after a brief fight. McFadden then took the fish to an official IGFA Weigh Station, where its weight was confirmed on a certified scale.