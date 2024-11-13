Meet the Captain Capt. Marty-December 2024

Coastal Angler Magazine – Meet the Captain Marty Goldys, Reel Harmony Fishing Charters

If you are looking for a 5-star inshore family friendly fishing experience, you’ll want to connect with Captain Marty Goldys of Reel Harmony Fishing Charters.

Captain Marty has been a waterman since childhood, was born and raised in Sparrows Point, MD, and grew up fishing the Chesapeake Bay for striper (aka Rockfish) and flounder. Surrounded by local fisherman, crabbers, and environmentalists growing up, Marty always knew he’d pursue a career on the water.

After graduating from Towson University, Florida became the ideal place to call home once he discovered the huge array of saltwater species available to target in this region, not to mention the ideal surfing conditions. Fishing Ponce Inlet, Spruce Creek, and the Halifax River have been the practice since moving to Florida in 2003.

Redfish, Snook, Tarpon, Black-drum, Trout, Flounder, Sheepshead, Snapper, Mackerel, Cobia, Tripletail, and Permit are among the most common inshore/nearshore species Captain Marty targets. While inshore is his specialty, don’t be surprised if you see this captain offshore targeting pelagic species as he is experienced in all types of fishing.

If you want your money’s worth on a local charter, you want to book with Reel Harmony Fishing Charters as this Captain runs a very organized, effective operation that ensures everyone on board catches fish!

If it’s a personable captain you’re in search of, look no further. This local guide will provide tactical tutorials and tidbits of knowledge about the areas, fish, and birds you encounter from the moment he greets you, all the way through the conclusion of your fishing charter. Captain Marty is a knowledgeable, very patient individual who enjoys hosting junior anglers and their families, making this the perfect family outing for locals and visitors alike. Taking this hands-on approach to guiding has families returning to fish with Captain Marty year after year.

A trip with Captain Marty takes place on a Pathfinder 2200v equipped with the latest technology and safety features. Trolling motors, power poles, electronics (chartplotter/fishfinder), and innovative fishing tackle that ensures you have the advantage over others.

Licensed and insured, Captain Marty prides himself on safety on the water while educating his customers on the surrounding environment, the fish being targeted, and the equipment being used.

Reel Harmony Fishing Charters strives to make your family friendly fishing experience a memorable one, so he provides high quality photos of your trophy catches, fish cleaning services, and the occasional stop at Disappearing Island for a quick dip on the hottest of days.

Eco-tours and sunset excursions are also an option if you’d like to get out on the water with family or friends and leave the fishing poles home. This is a great way to gain exposure to some amazing Florida wildlife like exotic birds, and beautiful native marine life that share our waterways and surrounding environment. Not to mention EPIC sunset photos of you and your party.

Captain Marty would encourage you to visit his social media platforms to see what he has been catching lately, hear how recent customers enjoyed their charter adventures, and to view current rates and special offers.

Cell:(386)679-0317

Instagram:@capt_harmonyg

www.ReelHarmonyFishing.com