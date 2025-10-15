Under the Sea – Mentoring Young Guns

There comes a time in a hunter’s life when you’ve been through all the stages, and your satisfaction comes more from the total hunting experience—being in the outdoors, enjoying the company of friends, seeing the beauty of nature and perhaps mentoring a young hunter. Whether it’s your own child or a friend’s, it is both a joy and a big responsibility.

First, you must assess whether the youngster is ready. Can they already dive comfortably? If not, they should not have a loaded weapon in their hand. Do they have “muzzle awareness?” Do they understand the concept of never letting the speargun tip point at anyone, not even for a split second? Do they have the self-control to listen and follow your direction?

If they are ready, there are many benefits. They will learn patience, as not every attempt will end in victory. They will surely bond with the sea and gain respect for nature. They will grow mentally and physically stronger, as the sea will often test their limits. They will learn where food really comes from.

Here is a recent example, the case of my friend Angelo’s 13-year-old child. Nicholas had been exhibiting a keen interest in fish and the ocean since the age of 4. He would watch fishing shows instead of cartoons; he anxiously waited on the dock for our return and examined every fish we caught. He was a good student, a highly disciplined violin player, and he showed comfort and awareness in the water. He was ready, so I gave him one of my smaller Wong spearguns to try.

His father chose a nice reef in 20 feet of water off Islamorada. The water was clear, warm and flat—excellent conditions. Nicholas could already identify all the species, but he turned to us for final approval before targeting a fish in order to make sure it was of legal size. He managed to spear a mangrove snapper, a hogfish and a red grouper that day… and all were head shots! It was a fun and auspicious beginning to his spearfishing life. That day, he became a full-fledged spearfisherman.

Here are some tips on how to introduce your young gun:

Take small steps. Teach them snorkeling in the pool, then the ocean, then add the speargun. Do not take them out in bad conditions. Their first few attempts should be fun and comfortable. Have a talk about spearfishing ethics and safety. This is extremely important! Make sure they are properly equipped and comfortable. The mask should not leak, they should have proper skin protection and warmth, and they should be able to load their bands. Start with three weaker bands until they build strength. Dedicate the day to them. Commit to them no matter how tempted you are to hunt for yourself. Have them watch you first. Over-exaggerate a slow and soft descent, so they learn that slow is better and that fish will not spook if you approach them the right way. Beginners have a tendency to rush, over-exert and get buck-fever. Instill a calm and reverent approach to the entire experience. Don’t over-instruct. Give them a few pointers and let them fail. Praise them for what they did right before you tell them what they did wrong.

If all goes well, it will be a fun day, and they will always remember their first fish with pride. Photograph it; celebrate it; enjoy it. Their first fish will only happen once!

Sheri is a world-record holder, host of Speargun Hunter, and producer of “The Blue Wild Ocean Adventure Expo” in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Follow “Sheri Daye” and “The Blue Wild” on Facebook and Instagram.