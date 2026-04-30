Migration Time

By: Capt. Bart Marx

The waters have warmed up and one of the most anticipated events is the migration of the Silver King Tarpon. This month they will start arriving in large schools/pods. Traveling from south to north and eventually out into the Gulf of America to spawn. While they are traveling along the coast of Southwest Florida, they can be targeted several different ways. Artificial fly fishing, this is site fishing for the purist. Many of these anglers build their own flies and use them to fool the fish into eating their creation. This can be accomplished from the beaches all the way into the back waters of the estuaries. Another way to use artificials, like soft plastics to artificial lures, site casting or trolling the bridge shadow line at night. These pods of tarpon are in search of food, crabs, shrimp and small fish. Their mouth is mostly bone and very hard making this species a challenge to hook and keep them hooked up. If you are fortunate enough to hook up the line will rise to the surface and they jump, the rule is bow to the king while they are in the air. This is when you pray that your buddy is getting video! Live bait, specifically crabs about the size of a sliver dollar work or you could go into the Gulf and catch some squirrel and pinfish to use. Finding a pod on the beach or up into the estuaries is less aggressive than being out in the pass and a slower pace. A lot of anglers don’t realize that tarpon are also the target species of sharks. Many times, if you are hooked up on a tarpon, the longer you fight that fish the odds of it getting eaten by a shark become greater. Tarpon require a tag to harvest, and I don’t know anyone that has dined on tarpon. Some species that can be harvested to eat like snook, red drum, and sea trout will eat the white bait if you are a cast net caster. All of these fish will be along the mangroves and mouths of creeks where there is moving water and ambush points. Snook like points and docks, reds like the shade of the mangroves and the mouths of creeks, and trout like the edges of the grass beds and sand hole edges. If you would like to come along with us, call 941-979-6517 or e-mail me captbart@alphaomegacharters.com

If you are new to our area and you have your own boat and fishing gear, I can provide a training session on you boat. Always remember singing drags and tight lines make me smile.<(((((>{