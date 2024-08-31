Mixing it Up

By: Captain Terry Fisher

This year has been no different than past recent summers in regard to enjoying the waters of both Marathon in the Keys and Southwest Florida. The last few years have been fun and productive the months of June thru September. Last July, 1st Mate Vicki, 2nd Mate Moby ‘Dick’ and I spent two weeks in Marathon. Only a couple of windy days (and the need to rest) prevented the three of us, family and a few friends, from catching fish every day of the trip. Every summer I look forward to running across my fishing ‘counterpart’, Captain Jay Rodriguez, fishing guide from Cape Coral (saltynativecharters.com) while in Marathon. During the summer months, Jay also runs his boat out of Marathon. Like myself, Jay is frequently a ‘Captain for Hire’ on a client’s boat teaching them where to go and how to catch fish, making their fishing trips more fun and productive while enjoying and learning on their own vessel.

I must say, it is interesting the people and things I see and come across when staying in the ‘Keys’. I continually schedule my trips base on weather (winds) and when other clients and friends are able and likely to join in on the action. It adds a totally different and enjoyable element when fishing is a way of life or a big part of their pastime. To see other fishing guides and clients in a different element and fishing environment is very rewarding. Jay and I have been doing this with friends and clients for years now and look forward to each opportunity to leave our home base in Cape Coral and change things up a bit. However, Jay is more committed to the Keys during the summer months than I. Afterall, He was raised there and subsequently stationed with the US Coast Guard in Key West. He has a lot of contacts and knowledge to share with residents and visitors when it comes to fishing and catching. He feels obligated to be available to accommodate charter requests for clients and friends throughout the summer months. Captain Jay and I frequently share clients as well as locations, catches, techniques and experiences on both coasts. This type of relationship makes every fisherman a better one. I am looking forward to joining Captain Jay in August and September to close out the summer months in the Marathon!

I spend most of my time in Southwest Florida waters as most of my clients and friends live here. None the less, I do encourage ‘mini’ trips to the east coast to change things up from time to time and enjoy a different style of fishing, more specifically ‘trolling’ for mahi mahi, sailfish, wahoo and tuna. Even though it’s hard to beat reef fishing in the Gulf of Mexico, the deeper reef waters on the east coast are much closer and provides a lot of opportunity to ‘mix-it-up’ on a one-day charter excursions that include both trolling and ‘reef’ fishing. Every summer offers different opportunities and during my July trip to Marathon last month, I had the opportunity to ‘hookup’ with Brian Wade, the General Manager of Ft. Myers Marine to enjoy fishing from a 32ft. Contender. We ran to the Marathon Humps and all the way east of Stock Island in search of our quarry.

Even though fishing for dolphin, wahoo, sailfish and tuna is much better in the Atlantic Ocean, in my opinion, Southwest Florida offers are the best when it comes to inshore species, such as redfish, snook, seatrouts, mangrove snappers. Winds do not play such an important role when fishing inshore and these species are plentiful year-around. Snook, redfish, seatrout and mangrove snappers are biting. I look for inshore fishing to become even better this month and throughout October. Redfish harvests are open, the fish are big and with the waters cooling the bite should continue. The reefs offshore have been productive. Triggerfish, snappers and grouper have been active, and I believe September will continue to produce good results.

This is Captain Terry Fisher with Fish Face Charters, LLC. I am available as ‘Captain for Hire’ on your vessel (by the hour) for navigation, safety, fishing locations and techniques both inshore or offshore in SW Florida or the Keys. Check out my website at www.fishfacecharters.com. Call me direct at 239-357-6829 or email me at fishfacecharters@yahoo.com with any questions or to book a charter on my vessel or yours.