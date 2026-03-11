Monster Tarpon in the Everglades

By CAM Staff

A three-day expedition into the heart of the Everglades National Park delivered the kind of fishing trip that stays with you forever.

Running deep into the mangrove wilderness with our guide, we camped miles from civilization and woke before dawn to rivers alive with rolling tarpon. Sixty-pounders ghosted past the boat, and true giants—some pushing 200 pounds—materialized beneath the black water like submarines.

We hooked smaller fish, jumped a few monsters, and watched one massive tarpon launch skyward before throwing the hook in spectacular fashion. Between shots at silver kings, we battled trophy snook and redfish in inches of water.

Remote, raw, and humbling, the Everglades proved one thing: when it comes to monster tarpon, the hunt is every bit as thrilling as the catch.