On February 10, 2025, Pamela Moss set a new IGFA Women’s 8 lb. Tippet Class World Record while fishing on Lake Lanier in Georgia, USA. Moss landed a 9-pound, 5-ounce landlocked striped bass while fishing under the guidance of Dillon Lancaster. After weighing the fish on a certified scale, she safely released it back into the lake.

