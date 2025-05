On August 15, 2024, Murilo Soares Mota made history while fishing in Brazil’s Tres Marias Lake, landing a stunning 24.803 inch blue peacock bass. With this impressive catch, Mota set the IGFA All-Tackle Length World Record for the species. The record-setting fish struck while Mota was casting a lure, and after a successful fight, he measured it using an official IGFA Measuring Device before safely releasing it back into the water.

