Mote Marine Laboratory Releasing 22,000 Snook Throughout Southwest Florida

Southwest Florida’s snook population is getting a significant boost this summer as researchers with Mote Marine Laboratory prepare to release approximately 22,000 juvenile snook into carefully selected estuarine habitats throughout the region. The effort is part of Mote’s long-running fisheries enhancement program aimed at supporting one of Florida’s most popular inshore gamefish.

For nearly 30 years, Mote scientists have been developing and refining stock enhancement techniques designed to strengthen wild fish populations while gathering valuable scientific data. The hatchery-raised snook are being released into areas that provide ideal nursery habitat, including mangrove shorelines, tidal creeks, and protected coves where young fish have the best chance to survive and grow.

Researchers will monitor the released fish using a combination of traditional tagging methods and advanced genetic tracking technology. These tools allow scientists to study survival rates, movement patterns, habitat use, and the overall contribution of stocked fish to Florida’s wild snook population.

Snook are among Florida’s most sought-after sportfish and play an important role in the state’s recreational fishing economy. However, populations can be impacted by cold-weather events, habitat loss, and harmful algal blooms. Mote’s enhancement efforts are designed to improve understanding of how hatchery-raised fish can help support resilient fisheries in the face of these challenges.

As releases continue throughout the summer, Mote scientists hope the program will provide valuable insights for future fisheries management while helping ensure healthy snook populations for generations of Florida anglers to enjoy.

For more info visit https://mote.org/news/mote-marine-laboratory-releasing-22000-snook-throughout-southwest-florida/