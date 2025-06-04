Mouse It’s What’s For Dinner

By Charlie Warfield

Everyone knows summer is a great time to catch trout on a fly. But for those looking to take fly fishing for trout to a whole new level, consider mousing. Mousing refers to fishing for trout with large topwater patterns meant to mimic small rodents. It is a tactic best utilized at night, when nocturnal rodents forage.

The basic premise is that large trout have adapted their diet to eat mostly meat, be it smaller fish, rodents, frogs or even small birds. These fish are the top of the food chain in the waters where they reside, and they can be extremely hard to catch. They mostly hunt at night, and use the cover of darkness to stay safe from predators. Fishing at night has its challenges, and it has its rewards.

Here are a few things to keep in mind when mousing.