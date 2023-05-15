Mud Hole And CCA Florida Announce Scholarship Grand Prize Winner

Oviedo, FL, May 9, 2023 – Pompano Beach High School’s Lorelei Bennett has been named the Grand Prize Winner of the inaugural CCA Florida Youth Scholarship Program presented by the Mud Hole Education Program. As the Grand Prize winner, Lorelei adds $5,000 in college scholarship funding to the $3,000 she earned in 2022 for taking first place in last June’s five-day immersive competition. After last year’s program, the participating students were challenged with going back to their local communities to create and implement conservation-focused programs. Lorelei stood out among her peers, engaging in a series of education initiatives throughout Broward County, from grammar school presentations and junior angler event leadership to Hurricane Ian relief and podcast appearances.

“Lorelei Bennett was certainly a stand-out participant when CCA and Mud Hole kicked off the program last June,” said Anthony Youmans, Mud Hole Custom Tackle Education Program Director. “It was no surprise that she took home the Grand Prize. The Mud Hole Education Program is proud to bring opportunities like the CCA Youth Scholarship Program to future environmental leaders like Lorelei.”

CCA Florida and Mud Hole are now preparing for the 2023/2024 scholarship program and bringing another week of friendly, environmentally focused competition next month. Many students applied, but only 10 were selected to compete for $6,000 in scholarship funds through the Matt McGuffee College Scholarship Initiative, Mud Hole’s financial contribution to CCA Youth Scholarship Program’s coffers. The 10 competing students are: Samuel Bernbaum, Maitland; Trent Burgreen, Melbourne Beach; Alexander Craighead, Clermont; Brody Hall, St. Augustine; Emma Hoelle, Sarasota; Hayden Koehler, Naples; Richard LaValle, Palm City; Wyatt Pippin, Grand Island; Carson Smith, Panama City; and Matthew Smith, Lehigh Acres.

“With the announcement of Lorelei’s Grand Scholarship and this year’s program participants, I’m excited to see the Youth Scholarship Program come full circle,” CCA Florida Youth Scholarship Program Director, Amanda McLennan said. “We obviously wanted to see the program take root and grow, and with the Mud Hole Education Program’s long-term partnership, our ability to cultivate future conservation leaders is on an amazing path.”

The Mud Hole Education Program and the CCA Youth Scholarship Program entered into a three- year commitment this past March, ensuring the program’s success through the 2025/2026 school year. For more information about the program, Lorelei Bennett’s winning initiatives, and the 2023/2024 competition and participants, visit: https://mudhole.com/blogs/news/mud-hole-cca- scholarship-grand-prize.

