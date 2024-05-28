Mud Hole & CCA Florida Prepare for 3rd Annual Youth Scholarship Week

2024/2025 Program Participants Compete for College Scholarship Funds

Oviedo, FL, May 22, 2024 – For the third consecutive year, the Mud Hole Education Program and CCA Florida are bringing together ten ecologically-minded high school students from across the state of Florida to compete for $6,000 in college scholarship funds. The CCA Florida Fred Crabill Youth Scholarship Program presented by the Mud Hole Custom Tackle Education Program was created to provide support for students that are making a difference in their communities and to help develop the conservation-focused leaders of tomorrow.

“Partnering with CCA Florida for this initiative is one of our highlights each year” said Anthony Youmans, Mud Hole Custom Tackle Education Program Director. “Mud Hole appreciates the privilege of hosting the candidates throughout the week and we’re looking forward to seeing which students will rise to the top. We are always impressed by the participating students and the camaraderie that develops between the competitors.”

The students will kick off this year’s competition week at Mud Hole’s Education Center in Oviedo, FL on Monday, June 10th. Throughout the week, the competitors will participate in a variety of environmental and educational activities, including custom fishing rod building, a hatchery tour, barramundi fishing, and visiting some of Florida’s most beautiful aquatic ecosystems. Along the way, students will give presentations and are assessed based on their engagement in the week’s activities. The program culminates at Mud Hole’s headquarters on Thursday evening with the annual banquet and awards ceremony where $6,000 is awarded through the Matt McGuffee College Scholarship Initiative, Mud Hole’s financial contribution to CCA’s Youth Scholarship Program. First place earns $3,000, second place takes home $2,000, and third place receives $1,000.

“We’re really excited to welcome this year’s student competitors and provide an amazing experience for them” CCA Florida Regional Director, Jimmy Michaels said. “Based on the impressive quality level of this year’s applications, it’s going to be a tough competition.”

After the Thursday awards ceremony, all ten students are eligible to win the program’s $5,000 Grand Scholarship, awarded to the student who returns to their community and develops the most impactful conservation initiatives during the 2024/2025 school year. To learn more about CCA Florida’s Fred Crabill Youth Scholarship Program, visit: https://ccaflorida.org/event/ysp.

About Mud Hole Custom Tackle

Mud Hole Custom Tackle, based in Oviedo, Florida, is the world’s largest supplier of rod building & tackle crafting goods and instruction. From rod building and repairing, to fly tying and lure building, Mud Hole is the leading e-retailer and mail order supplier to hobbyists, small manufacturers, and large OEMs, worldwide. Offering a superior shopping experience at mudhole.com, rapid delivery, stellar customer service, and world class online content and instruction, Mud Hole Custom Tackle is the trusted source for the rod building and tackle crafting community.

About CCA Florida

The Coastal Conservation Association (CCA) was founded in 1977 after drastic commercial overfishing along the Texas coast decimated redfish and speckled trout populations. One of 19 state chapters, CCA Florida became the fifth state chapter in 1985. A 501(c)3 non-profit, the purpose of CCA is to advise and educate the public on conservation of marine resources. Through habitat restoration projects, water quality initiatives and fisheries advocacy, CCA Florida works with its over 18,000 members including recreational anglers and outdoor enthusiasts to conserve and enhance marine resources and coastal environments. Join the conversation on Facebook or learn more at ccaflorida.org.