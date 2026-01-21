Mud Hole Custom Tackle Celebrates Fifty Years Serving the Fishing Community

Leader in Custom Rod Building Returns to Roots with Wide Selection of Tackle and Fishing Gear

Oviedo, FL, January 21, 2026 – Foundation Outdoor Group is celebrating the golden anniversary of Mud Hole Custom Tackle, the world’s largest distributor of fishing and custom rod building products and education. With humble beginnings as a New Jersey rod building and tackle shop in 1976, the company moved to Oviedo, Florida in 1999 and has since brought the craft of custom rod building to the masses across the globe. In celebration of the fiftieth anniversary, Mud Hole is releasing their 2026 Rod Building Catalog with two distinct commemorative covers and a special section outlining landmark company initiatives over the past fifty years. In addition, Mud Hole is supporting its half-century mark through social media and website content, and a variety of promotions on its wide selection of fishing and rod building products.

“It’s hard to believe Mud Hole has been in the rod building and tackle industry for fifty years. It has been my privilege to be part of this organization for 23 years and to carry the torch moving forward” said Brook Oliva, Foundation Outdoor Group COO and President. “I am most excited about the return to our tackle shop roots. Last year we introduced a wide selection of traditional tackle from the industry’s top brands to MudHole.com and to our Oviedo, Florida retail showroom. While our dedication to rod building is stronger than ever, coming full circle with fishing tackle has been a great strategy for Mud Hole.”

In 2025, Mud Hole expanded its product portfolio to include reels, line, lures, terminal tackle, apparel, and even fishing rods and combos from top manufacturers like AFTCO, Bates, Daiwa, NLBN, Shimano, St. Croix, and Z-Man – and so many more. With such an impressive lineup of fresh and saltwater fishing products, it’s easy for anglers and custom rod builders to get everything they need in one place at MudHole.com. And, with fifty years in the industry and a dedicated staff of professional rod builders and angling enthusiasts, no other company in the industry has the expertise and superior level of customer service to help guide customers in their fishing experience.

Foundation Outdoor Group kicks off Mud Hole’s fiftieth celebration today with an initial two-day promotion on two of rod building’s most popular products – with 25% off the CRB PRO G2 Power Wrapper and 25% off the CRB PRO Ultimate Power Wrapper Kit. For more information on the fiftieth anniversary and promotion, visit MudHole.com.

About Foundation Outdoor Group, Inc.

Foundation Outdoor Group, Inc, stands at the forefront of the fishing industry as the undisputed global leader in fishing rod and tackle crafting components, supplies, equipment, and instruction. With 18 international industry awards, and an extraordinary and diverse portfolio of renowned brands, including Mud Hole Custom Tackle, American Tackle, MHX, Custom Rod Builder (CRB), Flex Coat, and ProProducts, Foundation Outdoor Group has established an international presence, offering exceptional products and services to anglers in both direct-to-consumer and business-to-business markets worldwide. Foundation Outdoor Group’s unwavering commitment to innovation, craftsmanship, and customer satisfaction has revolutionized the fishing experience, catering to enthusiasts of all skill levels, from beginners to seasoned pros.

About Mud Hole Custom Tackle

With a storied 50-year history, Mud Hole Custom Tackle, based in Oviedo, Florida, is the world’s largest supplier of custom rod building & fishing tackle products, information, and education. Mud Hole outfits everyone in the global fishing industry, from the weekend hobbyist looking for the perfect line and bait, to the largest manufacturers and OEMs building the fishing rods anglers know and love. With a U.S.-based, 76,000 square foot headquarters and distribution center, the industry’s leading website providing the ultimate shopping experience for anglers at MudHole.com, and their industry-leading team of expert customer service representatives, Mud Hole is the trusted source for everything you need for a successful day on the water.