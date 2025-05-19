Mud Hole Supports Mighty River Recovery for St. Johns River Restoration

Oviedo, FL, May 16, 2025 – Mud Hole Custom Tackle, part of Oviedo Florida’s Foundation Outdoor Group, is proud to announce an important partnership with Mighty River Recovery. The collaboration provides for financial support, fund raising, and hands-on volunteerism to support Mighty River Recovery’s mission of restoring the wildlife habitat on Florida’s St. Johns River.

“The important work that Mighty River Recovery is doing is crucial to the future of the St. Johns River. We are thrilled to be supporting such a worthy initiative that’s right in our back yard,” said Hunter McKamey, Foundation Outdoor Group Vice President. “I have enjoyed countless hours fishing the St. Johns River in my youth and have seen the significant decline in the fisheries and wildlife, firsthand. The entire Mud Hole team is excited to roll up our sleeves and help Joe Balog and the Mighty River Recovery organization make a significant impact for the future of this critical habitat.”

Joe Balog spearheaded the non-profit Mighty River Recovery as he witnessed the negative impact that nutrient loading and rapid development have had on the St. Johns River. The St. Johns is Florida’s longest river, traveling north from the St. Johns Marsh in Indian River County, all the way to its mouth northeast of Jacksonville. It is one of the state’s largest freshwater resources and was once the premier bass fishing fishery in Florida. Joe, a Florida fishing advocate, fisheries scientist, and largemouth bass expert, observed the lack of a unified voice to speak for the needs of the declining St. Johns River.

“Mighty River Recovery is truly focused on the actions that will restore the St. Johns. We’re performing the research, getting in the water, and doing the work to replenish the habitats that will rehabilitate the ecosystem” said Joe Balog, Mighty River Recovery’s Executive Director. “We are grateful for the support and enthusiasm that Hunter and the Mud Hole team are bringing to our organization, and we look forward to doing great things together for the St. Johns River.”

Mighty River Recovery is comprised of outdoor enthusiasts unified to take action in support of the St. Johns River and relies on volunteers and donations to make a difference. Mud Hole Custom Tackle’s financial support is committed to establishing the first five Citizens Enclosure Projects (CEPs) along the shores and riverbeds, providing for transparent, independent research to fully understand the issues affecting the St. Johns River. In addition, Mud Hole will be providing employee volunteers throughout the year to assist with the management and maintenance of the CEP locations and other Mighty River Recovery efforts. Finally, Mud Hole will also be offering Mighty River Recovery merchandise in its Oviedo, Florida retail showroom, with all proceeds going directly to Mighty River Recovery.

For more information about the Mud Hole Custom Tackle and Mighty River Recovery partnership, go to: https://mudhole.com/blogs/news/mud-hole-and-mighty-river-recovery-join-forces.

###

About Mud Hole Custom Tackle

Mud Hole Custom Tackle, based in Oviedo, Florida, is the world’s largest supplier of rod building & tackle crafting goods and instruction. From rod building and repairing, to fly tying and lure building, Mud Hole is the leading online retailer and supplier to hobbyists, small manufacturers, and large OEMs, worldwide. Offering a superior shopping experience at mudhole.com, rapid delivery, stellar customer service, and world class online content and instruction, Mud Hole Custom Tackle is the trusted source for the rod building and tackle crafting community.

About Mighty River Recovery

Based in DeLand, Florida, Mighty River Recovery is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving fish and wildlife habitat on Florida’s St. Johns River, while working to organize and unite outdoor enthusiasts. The organization advocates for attention to issues affecting the St. Johns, from declining water quality to the continued use of damaging herbicides. Through volunteerism and the donations of citizens and partners, Mighty River Recovery conducts scientific research and provides hands-on restoration, doing something NOW for the ecology of the St. Johns, while also planning for its future.