National Pediatric Cancer Foundation “Fishing Funds the Cure” Tournaments Raise Awareness and Funds for Crucial Research



The National Pediatric Cancer Foundation (NPCF) created “Fishing Funds the Cure” to raise awareness and funds for crucial research. Each year, they unite corporate partners, passionate anglers, and dedicated supporters for Fishing Funds the Cure Tournaments through an activity that everyone loves. These exciting inshore and freshwater fishing tournaments are held in beautiful locations like St. Pete Beach and Sarasota, Florida, San Juan, Puerto Rico, and more. Each event, thoughtfully designed to engage supporters, features a kick-off celebration, angler swag bags, an awards dinner and a silent auction, all dedicated to making a meaningful impact.

NPCF organizes these events to blend the universal love for fishing with an important cause. Their mission is to conduct research leading to less toxic and more therapeutic treatments for children with cancer, and are committed to making a difference in a system that often neglects our children. Despite their bright futures, only 4% of government funding for cancer research supports pediatric initiatives, highlighting the urgent need for advocacy.

NPCF has made remarkable progress and is recognized as the nation’s leading solution, delivering rapid, innovative, and efficient science through a collaborative network of 40 hospitals. Operating independently of pharmaceutical and government funding, with eight institutions noted in the “Top 20” by US News, they have invested over $40 million in translational studies and clinical trials. NPCF currently have 30 studies and 11 active trials:

A new drug compound – which could be the 11th drug utilized to treat children

Blood bio-marker study – which could be a prevention indicator for relapse patients

A rare disease trial addressing “rhabdomyosarcoma”

Multiple combined immunotherapy trials to include a potential vaccine

NPCF has also authorized the “first-ever” education toolkit – provided to pediatric cancer families

They are also developing treatment guidelines for relapse patients

If fishing is your passion, NPCF invites you to channel that enthusiasm toward a worthy cause. Join them at one of their tournaments, organize your own fundraising event, or take on their “43 Challenge” to honor the 43 children diagnosed with cancer every day. You can easily start by using NPCF’s online fundraising tool, challenging 43 friends to fish, and encouraging them to donate $43.

The National Pediatric Cancer Foundation is proud to be a top-rated charity, with 89% of every dollar donated directly supporting research. To learn more, visit https://nationalpcf.org/programs/fishing-funds-the-cure/