Nature’s Prize

By Buddy Bumpus

I stood beside a babbling brook,

And thought of all the years it took,

To compose this Nature masterpiece,

Where all does fit so perfectly.

Bright green moss,

Downed timber tossed,

Waterfall splashing,

Gurgling and crashing–

Nature’s symphony,

God’s Grand Opus!

Rushing water gives release,

Bubbling forth tranquilities,

Setting all my soul at east.

For heron lies

Nature’s coveted prize,

There for those who use their eyes,

And hear beyond what they do see,

In search for Peace–

Through Serenity.