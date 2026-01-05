New Fishing Laws & Regulation Changes Taking Effect in 2026

Vermont

Effective January 1, 2026, Vermont updated its fishing regulations:

New combined daily limit of 50 panfish (Bluegill, Bullhead, Crappie, Pumpkinseed, Rock Bass, Yellow Perch), with no more than 25 crappie allowed.

Commercial sale of crappie is now prohibited.

Baitfish regulations change: anglers must complete a quiz and obtain a free baitfish endorsement for harvest (valid through 2028).

Minnow trap sizes increased (from 18″ to 24″).

North Carolina

In 2026, the recreational harvest limit for bluefish in North Carolina waters increases, giving anglers more allowable catch

Washington & Oregon

Starting January 1, 2026, new fishing fees/endorsements will be required for fishing in certain waters, including:

The Columbia River and tributaries (Washington), and

The Pacific Ocean areas (Oregon).

These aren’t blanket licenses but are location-specific endorsements required in addition to regular fishing licenses.

Minnesota (Scheduled March 1, 2026)

New rules being finalized include:

Year-round continuous bass season (with parts catch-and-release only and parts harvest allowed).

Revised fishing restrictions for specific lakes and waters.

New Lake Superior and tributary fishing regulations.

🌊 Federal & Interstate Fisheries Rules

Atlantic Bluefin Tuna (ICCAT)

The International Commission for the Conservation of Atlantic Tunas (ICCAT) approved new bluefin tuna catch quotas for 2026–2028 — these are internationally agreed limits that affect U.S. fishermen and management plans.

Atlantic Mackerel (Mid-Atlantic Council)

Proposals include:

Increased federal commercial quotas for 2026.

Potential higher recreational possession limits (e.g., up to 25 fish private / 50 fish for-hire), pending NOAA approval.

Massachusetts Striped Bass Permitting

New 2026 regulations restrict commercial striped bass endorsements:

Only those who held endorsements in 2024/2025 may receive one in 2026.

Endorsements are non-transferable.

An updated control date was set for December 31, 2025 (affecting future permitting).

📌 Other Regulatory Notes (2026 Impact)

NOAA Recreational Seasons

2015-2026 recreational seasons for species like Black Sea Bass have already been announced and will run through March 31, 2026, with full open seasons based on catch limits not being exceeded.

🪪 Licenses & Rule Cycles

Many state fishing licenses and regulation cycles reset annually or biannually (e.g., Wisconsin begins the 2025-26 license year on April 1, and anglers must renew). Wisconsin DNR

Anglers should always check the 2026 Fishing Regulations booklet for each state before fishing to avoid fines or violations.

🚨 Important: What This Means for You

If you plan to fish in 2026: