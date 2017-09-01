New Hogfish Regulations In Effect

Last November, the FWC approved several hogfish management changes at a commission meeting in St. Petersburg. We knew what was coming, but we didn’t know when. In late July, they made it official and the changes went into effect on August 24th. For recreational hogfish harvesters, here’s a summary of the changes that are now in effect.

A new state management boundary has been created between the Keys/East Florida stock, (also called Atlantic hogfish), and Gulf stock, (or Gulf hogfish).

Keys/East FL stock are all hogfish taken south of 25* 09’ N latitude, a line due west of Cape Sable, on the Gulf side of Florida, including the Keys, around the tip of Florida and up the Atlantic coast to the Georgia state line. This includes Gulf and Atlantic Federal Waters out to the U.S. Exclusive Economic Zone. A new hogfish open season is May through October. Minimum size increases from 12” to 16” fork length and the bag limit drops from 5 to 1 fish per harvester per day.

Gulf Stock are all hogfish taken north of 25* 09 N latitude, west of Cape Sable, Florida. This includes Gulf Federal Waters out to the U.S. Exclusive Economic Zone. There is no hogfish closed season. Minimum size increases from 12” to 14” fork length and the bag limit remains 5 fish per harvester per day.

Here’s the FWC link with a map and complete hogfish regulations: http://myfwc.com/fishing/saltwater/recreational/hogfish/.

I called Amanda Nally, the FWC media contact, to clarify a question I’m sure many of you may also be wondering about. She verified, that harvesters bringing hogfish into the Keys/East FL stock from the Bahamas or other states, will have to abide by the stricter Keys/East FL stock regulations. This would also include harvesters from the Gulf Stock waters coming into the Keys.

Many spearfishers are saying they have no problem with the size restrictions, but are unhappy about the closed season and the drop to one hogfish per day. Most of us haven’t shot any less than 16” at the fork anyway. Nobody wants to fillet a bunch of little fish. To that I’ll say, there’s nothing you can do to change it, so why be unhappy?

Hogfish are a spearos fish, because they are rarely caught on hook & line. They are a very tasty fish and one of the easiest to spear, so they are very popular with new divers. Hogfish are plentiful and get big in the Dry Tortugas, the Bahamas and deep in the Gulf, from Marco Island north through the Florida Middle Grounds, which is where buddies and I shot the big snouters shown here.

With new regulations, we must become more selective, and improve our hunting and diving abilities. I recommend taking advanced diving and spearfishing instruction. Bahamas spearfishers can sharpen their game by practicing here in the USA with their preferred sling or pole spear or get a new improved model. Maybe spoil yourself with some new carbon longfins or a new dive computer!

Shoot straight and dive safe!

Capt. Chad Carney

(727) 423-7775

www.floridaskindiver.com

email: chad.carney@yahoo.com