New IGFA All-Tackle World Record Pacific White Snook Landed in Mexico

Source and photos courtesy IGFA

🚨A legendary linesider🚨

On July 1, 2025, Roman Duenas Marquez landed an incredible 60-pound, 13-ounce Pacific white snook, setting a new IGFA All-Tackle World Record for the species.

Roman was casting a Jansen Tackle mullet lure from the beaches of Todos Santos, Mexico, using a PENN Fishing Carnage III rod paired with a Spinfisher VII reel when the record fish struck.

After the fight, he brought the massive snook to Minerva’s Baja Tackle in Cabo San Lucas, where it was officially weighed on a certified scale—securing its place in the record books.