New IGFA World Record: Agnieszka Szelag’s Impressive Common Carp Catch

On September 13, 2024, Agnieszka Szelag made waves while fishing the Rio Ebro in Spain, reeling in a stunning 6.85-kilogram (15-pound, 1-ounce) common carp. This impressive catch earned her the IGFA Women’s 1-kg (2 lb.) Line Class World Record for the species. After a thrilling 50-minute battle on ultralight line, Agnieszka safely recorded the weight on her certified scale and released the fish back into the water.
