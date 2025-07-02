New IGFA World Record: Weeks Lands Massive Yellowmargin Triggerfish on Fly

On April 2, 2025, Leon Mark Weeks made angling history while fly fishing the flats of the Cocos (Keeling) Islands, Australia. He landed a stunning 5.81-kilogram (12-pound, 13-ounce) yellowmargin triggerfish, setting a new IGFA All-Tackle World Record for the species. The record-setting fish struck a crab fly and was brought in after a brief but exciting fight. With the assistance of guide Tom Howe, Weeks weighed the fish on a certified scale before releasing it safely back into the water.