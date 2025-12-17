New Jersey Certifies New State-Record Winter Flounder Caught While Spearfishing

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection’s Fish & Wildlife program has certified a new state-record winter flounder caught by spearfishing in July.

Jared Smith of Wildwood, NJ earned his place in the state spearfishing record books after landing the record fish on July 21. Smith was scuba diving from the vessel Dina Dee on the shipwreck R.P. Resor when he speared the flounder.

The fish weighed 3 pounds, 8.2 ounces—surpassing the previous record by 1.2 ounces—and measured 19.25 inches in length with a girth of 15.25 inches.

Congratulations to Jared Smith on an outstanding and memorable catch.