New Leader Weighs 220 Pounds Of Wahoo

A trip two days before the February full moon was good to team Problem Solver. With three big ’hoos, they took the top spot in the Northeast Florida Wahoo Shootout.

Problem Solver brought fish weighing 99.14, 66.46 and 54.28 pounds to the scales on Feb. 23, the morning after their chosen fishing day. It gave them a total weight of 219.88 to outpace the previous leader, Letloose, which weighed three fish for a total of 118.08 on Feb.16.

There’s a good chance we’ll see some more big fish come to the scales over the next few days, and then it will be on to the new and full moons of March. The tournament allows each team to pick two fishing days between Feb. 9 and March 30. The heaviest three-fish aggregate will be crowned champion and win a boat, motor, trailer package valued at $110,000.

See more at www.wahooshootout.com.