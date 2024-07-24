New Limits for Georgia’s Unique Bass Species

Georgia is a hot bed for unique black bass species. The state has identified 10 different species of black bass in its waters, and each has its own characteristics and habitat preferences. From the common species like largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass to oddballs like the Bartram’s bass, which exists in just one drainage worldwide, all these species are fun to fish for.

Years ago, to raise awareness of the variety of fish and fisheries, the state began the Georgia Bass Slam, which encourages anglers to travel and catch at least five of the 10 species to receive official recognition. Recently, the state initiated new length and creel limits to protect these fish, some of which you can’t catch anywhere else in the world.

The 10 Georgia bass species are largemouth bass, spotted bass (Alabama and Kentucky), smallmouth bass, shoal bass, Suwannee bass, redeye bass, Chattahoochee bass, Tallapoosa bass, Altamaha bass and Bartram’s bass. Go to georgiawildlife.com to find out where and how to catch some of these cool species.

Here are the new regulations: