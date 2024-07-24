New Limits for Georgia’s Unique Bass Species

Georgia is a hot bed for unique black bass species. The state has identified 10 different species of black bass in its waters, and each has its own characteristics and habitat preferences. From the common species like largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass to oddballs like the Bartram’s bass, which exists in just one drainage worldwide, all these species are fun to fish for.
Years ago, to raise awareness of the variety of fish and fisheries, the state began the Georgia Bass Slam, which encourages anglers to travel and catch at least five of the 10 species to receive official recognition. Recently, the state initiated new length and creel limits to protect these fish, some of which you can’t catch anywhere else in the world.
The 10 Georgia bass species are largemouth bass, spotted bass (Alabama and Kentucky), smallmouth bass, shoal bass, Suwannee bass, redeye bass, Chattahoochee bass, Tallapoosa bass, Altamaha bass and Bartram’s bass. Go to georgiawildlife.com to find out where and how to catch some of these cool species.
Here are the new regulations:
- Shoal Bass Length Limit Changes: The statewide minimum length limit for shoal bass is 15 inches. The 15-inch minimum length limit will apply to all state waters, including Lake Lanier, where the limit was previously 14 inches. The exception to this rule is on the Flint River and its tributaries downstream of Warwick Dam, where it will be illegal to possess shoal bass between 15-20 inches. This will help manage the population for trophy potential and protect larger fish from overharvest. The 15-inch minimum length limit will still apply to the Flint River above Warwick Dam.
- Black Bass Creel Limit Changes: The new regulation keeps the creel limit of 10 the same for largemouth, spotted bass, and Alabama bass, but reduces the number of other black bass species that can be in possession. In the 10 fish creel limit, only five can be of the following species: Altamaha, Bartram’s, Chattahoochee, redeye, shoal, smallmouth, Suwannee or Tallapoosa bass. This change helps provide conservation for species with limited range in Georgia to help ensure they are there for future generations.
For more information, go to georgiawildlife.com.