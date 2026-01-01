New Poet Richey Report By: Capt. Bill Rutherford

Cold Front Patterns: Reds Popping, Hogs Dropping”

I don’t know why they have me writing a fishing report when I haven’t caught a single fish all year, but here goes. The cold fronts haven’t been particularly cold this season, but the water temps are staying just low enough to have all of the usual winter suspects tucked inland and some of the not-so-usual suspects chewing still as well.

Winter fishing in our area usually centers around sheepshead, and rightly so, but while they haven’t been quite as thick this season, there are loads of other fish that have hung around longer than they normally would. The redfish bite is typically hot and heavy in the cooler months with boatloads (literally) of aggressive juvenile fish on almost every cast. I’ve noticed an uptick in slot and even overslot fish hanging out with the little fellas lately, and providing quite the fun surprise bite. Deep holes, channels, and docks where we normally hook into rat reds by the dozen are loaded up with slot-sized fish that love to eat a shrimp.

If you like to venture nearshore/offshore, the hogfish bite has been absolutely crazy good for the last few months and shows no signs of slowing down. Fishing depths between 20 and 50 feet, which is manageable for most bay boats on calm days, is producing coolers full of these tasty water pigs. I run 25lb fluorocarbon leader with a size 2/0 hook and whatever weight is needed to get it to the bottom, depending on current. Hogballs are popular too and often out-fish the standard knocker rig. You may just find your hog wallers filled with spawning sheepshead too, which isn’t a bad way to fill a box!

Captain Bill is a Florida native who grew up fishing the Gulf Coast. Being a proud Army Vet himself, he founded a charity called VetCatch that takes disabled veterans on cost free fishing trips in the Tampa Bay area. He guides out of New Port Richey fishing a 24-foot Shoalwater tower boat as well as the custom 25-foot VetCatch pontoon if needed for elderly/disabled fisherman. www.rustybucket.fish.