New Port Richey By: Capt. Bill Rutherford

Those cooler winter temperatures can sure bring a hot bite with them; as long as you know where to look! Winter-time fishing means fishing a bit differently than what you are used to the rest of the year but, once you dial it in, you’ll find that it is incredibly productive and a lot easier than you think!

As a bait store owner who gets asked a dozen times a day where the fish are in the winter, I sound like a broken record when I say, “Drive through skinny water and find the deep.” What that means specifically for our region of the Gulf coast is getting into the creeks that have deep pockets in them. The greater New Port Richey coastline isn’t blessed with bridges and deep channels, nor does it have deep bayous or barrier islands. What we do have up here are a lot of creeks that have deep pockets where fish will stack up when the water is chilly. You may have to use the trolling motor, or get out and walk your boat over a flat but, once you find a spot, you can often times fish for hours and not have to leave. Redfish, black drum and sheepshead will be the main targets, but you will often find jumbo trout back in these same areas. The best part about this time of year is that you really only need shrimp to catch a cooler full and maybe some fiddlers, if you want to single out the sheeps. No need to get fancy with rigging either; a size 1/0 hook with 15-pound fluoro and a split shot is all you need.

The other great part about winter fishing in our region is the Tarpon. There is no greater rush for inshore fishing than light tackle fishing for juvenile silver kings! Tarpon that stack in this region during the winter months generally range from 10 to 50 pounds, and they will eat whitebait, shrimp, crabs, pinfish or a piece of dead chunkbait. We all know there are no guarantees when it comes to tarpon, but this time of year is your best bet at putting one in the boat and likely having multiple chances to do so. Deep water canals are a favorite hangout for them, as are the deeper creeks just north and south of the Cotee River. Remember, Tarpon have excellent vision! Use the lightest leader you can get away with and the smallest hook, as well. Keep it light or you won’t get the bite!